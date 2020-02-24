Former Atlanta cheer coach accused of molesting underage boy

Police have arrested a former Atlanta cheer coach after he was accused of multiple counts of aggravated child molestation.

Former cheer coach Donald Jones Jr. is accused of sexually molesting an underage boy.

Officers arrested 31-year-old Donald Jones Jr. on the night of Saturday, Feb. 22 after allegations of molesting an underage teenager.

In the criminal warrant by the Magistrate Court of Cobb County, Jones is alleged to have enticed the 16-year-old victim to his home on the 4900 block of Deen Road in Marietta, picking him up with his vehicle where he performed sexual acts on the young male.

Jones is also accused of sodomy on the juvenile without a condom. In the warrant, the victim allegedly told Jones "to stop and asked why it hurt."

Prior to his arrest, Jones had been a coach at Rockstar Cheer Atlanta. After hearing about the allegations, the cheer gym fired the suspected child molester, saying on Facebook that "Donald is no longer affiliated with Rockstar Cheer Atlanta in any way."

Police have charged Jones with three counts of felony aggravated child molestation and one count of enticing a child.

A Cobb County judge set Jones' bond at $100,000 and declared that he can have no contact with any child under the age of 16.