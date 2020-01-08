Expand / Collapse search

Former APS employee convicted in testing scandal released from prison

Teacher sentenced in cheating scandal released

ATLANTA - One of the teachers in an Atlanta Public Schools cheating scandal is now out of jail.

Tamara Cotman was serving a three-year sentence since September 2018.

But on January 2, she was released.

Part of her sentence including eligibility for parole after one year.

Cotman along with Angela Williamson were both convicted of racketeering in connection with the standardized test cheating scandal.