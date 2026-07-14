Former Acworth official charged in bond theft case

The Brief Former Acworth court administrator Trevez Richards is jailed in Cobb County, accused of stealing over half a million dollars in bond money. Authorities say the theft of $574,702 occurred over an 18-month period from a secure court lockbox. Richards also faces burglary and document destruction charges after allegedly breaking into the court building after being put on leave.



A now former Acworth municipal court administrator is behind bars after investigators accused him of running a massive theft scheme that drained more than $570,000 in cash bond funds, according to court documents.

Acworth Court Theft Details

What we know:

Trevez Richards, who once served as the Acworth City Court administrator, faces 21 criminal charges, including multiple counts of theft, burglary, and destroying documents, according to jail records and a five-page warrant. Investigators say that between November 2023 and April 2025, Richards systematically stole $574,702 in cash bond funds from a secure lockbox inside the city's municipal court.

Former senior court clerk Aisha Walth expressed shock that the alleged thefts went undetected for a year and a half, noting the court had meticulous procedures for handling bonds. Walth said the massive scale of the theft likely impacted hundreds of cases and damaged the community's trust.

Last week, the Cobb County Sheriff's Office Fugitive Task Force arrested Richards at his Kennesaw home, where neighbors reported deputies had their weapons drawn during the arrest.

Acworth City Investigation

What we don't know:

City officials have not yet confirmed how the financial discrepancies went unnoticed for 18 months despite the court's strict procedures. It remains unclear if any other individuals are being investigated in connection with the missing funds.

Early morning Court Break-In

The backstory:

Acworth City Manager James Albright stated that an internal investigation began immediately after the discrepancies were found, leading to Richards being placed on administrative leave on Monday, May 5, 2025. Early the next morning around 5 a.m., Richards allegedly entered the court building without authorization to shred documents and carry out three boxes of material.

Richards resigned later that day. There are additional charges of burglary and interference with government property. He is currently being held at the Cobb County Jail without bond.

What they're saying:

"We had a whole list of meticulous procedures for receiving these bonds," said Aisha Walth, who used to work at the Municipal Court. "It's not just about one person getting in trouble, this affected a lot of lives and the community and the reputation of the city," she added.

"They were saying we have a warrant out for your arrest, come out with your hands up, they had their guns drawn. I'm glad they caught him, took them long enough I suppose," said Kyle McGann, a neighbor.