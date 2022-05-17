Former actor, stuntman arrested in Georgia for sexual battery of minor

article

A former movie actor and stuntman who since took a teaching job in Georgia was arrested for having inappropriate contact with a minor.

Ryan Carr, 37, was charged with sexual battery on a minor, rape and sexual assault. Investigators believe there was at least two victims, both under the age of 18.

Carr, who has settled into the Thomasville area in 2019, provided alcohol and drugs to a minor in an attempt to try to get her to have sex with him, the Thomas County Sheriff’s Office said.

Carr took over at the Young Actors Conservatory and was a gymnastics coach at a local gym.

His credits include stunt work on "Divergent" and "Hannah Montana: The Movie" and acting credits include brief roles in "Empire" and "Chicago P.D."

Carr is being held without bond in the Thomas County Jail as of Tuesday afternoon.