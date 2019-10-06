Forget Tide Pods, Glenlivet creates creates whiskey pods

article

A new product by Glenlivet has got everyone on the internet talking. It's a whiskey you can really bite into.

The whiskey maker is rolling out a new take on a shot of whiskey – the whiskey pod. The new pods are found in a three-part "capsule colleciton."

The idea looks remarkably similar to a Tide Pod.

The capsules are made from seaweed extract casings and are see-through.

It might be a while before people in the U.S. can get their hands on some though.

The company made them for London Cocktail Week and, for now, they're not available for U.S. consumption.