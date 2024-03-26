Georgians may be exposed to 'forever chemicals' in water systems, EPA report finds

More than 1 million Georgians may have been exposed to "forever chemicals" in their water systems that may cause cancer and other health problems, the Environmental Protection Agency reports.

The synthetic compounds known collectively as polyfluorinated alkyl substances, or PFAS, have contaminated drinking water to varying extents in many large cities and small towns as well as private wells and public systems.

The compounds are widespread, don’t degrade in the environment and have been around for decades. They’ve been used in nonstick pans, food packaging and firefighting foam. Their use is now mostly phased out in the U.S., but some remain.

Studies of lab animals have found potential links between PFAS chemicals and some cancers, including kidney and testicular, plus issues such as high blood pressure and low birth weight.

The EPA has been monitoring water systems across the country as part of a 5-year review. The new data comes from about a quarter of the total results the EPA expects to receive by 2026.

According to a map from USA Today using data from the EPA and SimpleLab, a water testing company, Georgia's highest numbers were found in Clayton County at 500% over the EPA's minimum reporting levels, the Augusta area at 1606.7%, and Calhoun, which reported more than 9500% higher levels.

The Atlanta area saw pollutants that reached 66% greater than EPA minimum reporting levels.

Earlier this month, the Southern Environmental Law Center filed a lawsuit in federal district court against the city of Calhoun and another defendant on behalf of the Coosa River Basin Initiative (CRBI) over reported PFAS pollution.

In the lawsuit, CRBI alleges Calhoun's wastewater treatment plant pollutes the region by dumping PFAS upstream of a main drinking water intake on the Coosawattee River and through the contamination of groundwater, which can pollute well water.

While there are currently no federal limits on "forever chemicals" in drinking water, the EPA announced plans to issue new regulations later this year.

The proposal would set strict limits of 4 parts per trillion, the lowest level that can be reliably measured, for two common types of PFAS compounds called PFOA and PFOS. In addition, the EPA wants to regulate the combined amount of four other types of PFAS. Water providers will have to monitor for PFAS.

