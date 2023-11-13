Expand / Collapse search

16-year-old teen arrested for Forest Park shooting death of cousins

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Forest Park
FOREST PARK, Ga. - A 16-year-old was arrested for shooting death of two young men along Bartlett Road on November 5.

The name of the teen has not been released by the Forest Park Police Department. The teen faces two counts each of felony murder, malice murder, and aggravated assault, as well as a single count each of possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a handgun by a minor.

The teen is accused of gunning down 21-year-old Jonathan Zuniga and 23-year-old Edwin Domingue inside a car in a Forest Park neighborhood.

Grieving families want answers after young men killed

The family of two young men shot and killed inside a car in Forest Park last weekend are calling for justice.

Initially, police believed it was a crash when officers arrived around 2 p.m. in the 4600 block of Bartlett Road. Police later discovered the two men, who were cousins, had been shot to death.

The teen was booked by the Department of Juvenile Justice. 