Forest Park raid: Mexican national faces federal meth charges

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The Brief Federal agents arrested 36-year-old Maira Porras Corras at her Forest Park home following a massive methamphetamine seizure. Authorities found roughly 200 pounds of methamphetamine stashed in trash bags and near a bed. The suspect faces federal drug trafficking charges after a court appearance in a sweeping nationwide initiative.



A Mexican national faces federal drug charges after authorities seized approximately 200 pounds of methamphetamine from a Forest Park home, federal officials said.

What we know:

Maira Porras Corras, 36, of Hidalgo, Mexico, appeared in federal court following her arrest by federal agents at her home in Forest Park.

Investigators combing through the property found about four pounds of suspected methamphetamine next to her bed and just under 200 pounds of the drug hidden in large trash bags inside a detached garage during the raid on June 11.

Agents also seized a digital scale, wrapping material, and nearly $56,000 in cash.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Bags of meth seized during a federal raid at a Forest Park home on June 11, 2026. (Credit: Department of Justice for the Northern District of Georgia)

The operation was tied to an earlier transaction on March 24, where Porras Corras allegedly sold two pounds of methamphetamine in a church parking lot.

She is now charged with conspiracy to distribute and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

U.S. Attorney Theodore S. Hertzberg and DEA Special Agent in Charge Jae W. Chung stated the massive seizure successfully blocked a devastating amount of deadly narcotics from local neighborhoods.

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the specific trial dates or the maximum prison sentence Porras Corras faces if convicted. It remains unclear if additional suspects are being sought in connection with the church parking lot transaction or the stashed narcotics.

The backstory:

This case forms part of Operation Take Back America. The nationwide Department of Justice initiative marshals federal resources to eliminate transnational criminal organizations, repel illegal immigration, and protect communities from violent crime.