Forest Park names lone finalist for vacant manager job

The Brief The City of Forest Park named Carl E. Geffken as the sole finalist for its vacant City Manager position. Georgia law requires a 14-day public notice period before the City Council can hold a final vote. Geffken previously managed major municipal budgets and operations in Arkansas and Pennsylvania.



Forest Park officials announced Carl E. Geffken as the sole finalist for the city manager position on Monday.

The decision follows Georgia's Open Records Act requirements ahead of an official council vote.

Forest Park municipal selection

What we know:

The City of Forest Park announced Carl E. Geffken as the sole candidate for the open City Manager seat on Monday. Georgia law mandates a 14-day public waiting period before the City Council can take a final vote to ratify his employment. The earliest the council can vote on the matter is July 6.

Geffken spent more than eight years running Fort Smith, Arkansas, where he oversaw 1,100 workers and a $192 million budget. During that tenure, he grew the city's reserve funds from $7 million to $45 million. His background also includes turnaround operations in Reading, Pennsylvania, where he balanced a budget that had been heading toward bankruptcy.

Next steps for local government

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet confirmed the exact salary or contract terms being offered to Geffken ahead of the vote. It is also unclear if the City Council has interviewed other candidates before arriving at this single finalist.

By the numbers:

30: Years of public-sector experience Geffken brings to the city.

14: Days the public notice period must last under state law.

$630 million: The final cost of a federal wastewater project Geffken successfully renegotiated in Arkansas.

2,400: Full-time county employees Geffken previously managed as chief operating officer in Berks County, Pennsylvania.

Candidate reflects on opportunity

What they're saying:

Geffken issued a statement expressing excitement about the city's ongoing growth and redevelopment projects.

"Forest Park has tremendous assets working in its favor — a strategic location, a diverse and engaged community, and real momentum already underway with projects like Fort Gillem and downtown revitalization," Geffken said. "I’ve spent my career helping local governments turn opportunity into measurable results, and I’m honored to have the chance to build on the foundation already in place here."