Forest Park city council members plan to file suit against city

Attorneys for two city council members in Forest Park plan to sue the city.

Their complaint stems from October last year when council members Latresa Akins-Wells and Dabouze Antoine discovered they were under surveillance by their own police force for three years.

An investigation found the city's former Police Chief Dwayne Hobbs ordered undercover officers to follow both of them.

He claimed they were involved in drug activity and voter fraud.

No details have been released on what the lawsuits will say.

Tuesday morning, attorneys for both councilmembers plan to hold a press conference.