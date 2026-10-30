Football, war, and brotherhood: Inside Netflix’s epic 'The Mosquito Bowl'

The Brief Netflix’s "The Mosquito Bowl" opens in theaters this weekend, and tells the true story of four real-life college football players who enlisted in the U.S. Marines following the attack on Pearl Harbor. The World War II epic was directed by Peter Berg and stars Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson, and Tom Francis. Berg, Nicholson, and Francis recently stopped by Atlanta's Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame, paying tribute to the men whose stories are told in the film.



A real-life story of football, war, sacrifice, and brotherhood hits the big screen this weekend — and it’s likely to generate special interest here in Georgia, where college football reigns supreme.

Netflix’s "The Mosquito Bowl" centers on four real-life college football players who enlisted in the U.S. Marines following the attack on Pearl Harbor, and ended up playing in a legendary Christmas Eve football game on the island of Guadalcanal. The epic World War II film is directed by Peter Berg and stars Nicholas Galitzine, Bill Skarsgård, Ray Nicholson, and Tom Francis.

Ahead of the theatrical release, Berg, Nicholson, and Francis stopped by Atlanta’s Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame to pay tribute to the men whose stories are told in the film.

"Understanding him and coming to terms with him as a human being has completely changed my life," Francis says of Dave Schreiner, his character in the movie and a real-life inductee into the College Football Hall of Fame. "You know, his number is retired. He was an absolute elite athlete. He was an incredible person."

Director Berg is no stranger to staging football stories, having previously directed the 2004 hit "Friday Night Lights" and developing the subsequent television series of the same name.

"For anyone that knows football, it's just an incredibly intense, precise experience where 11 men have to be working together with real consequence, physical consequence," Berg says. "And the bonds that are formed on the football field, you can feel them in this incredible facility, the Hall of Fame."

Following its theatrical run, "The Mosquito Bowl" will begin streaming globally on Netflix starting November 25th. To hear more of our conversation with Peter Berg, Tom Francis, and Ray Nicholson, click the video player in this article.