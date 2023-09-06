Need a flu shot? North Georgia drive-thru clinics to open in October

article

It's about that time of year again. Flu season is creeping up on us and you may have received a reminder to get updated on the flu shot.

County-specific health departments in the North Georgia Health District are trying to make it as convenient as possible for their residents to get protected against the flu virus with drive-thru locations opening up across the region beginning in October.

Here are the locations and hours of operation:

Murray County:

8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 2

Murray County Parks and Recreation Department; Chatsworth

For more details, call 706-695-4585

Gilmer County:

8 a.m. - 5 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 3

ETC Pavilion; 1041-1047 Legion Road, Ellijay

For more details, call 706-635-4363

Cherokee County:

8 a.m. – 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5

Woodstock Health Center; 7545 North Main Street, Woodstock

For more details, call 770-928-0133 or 770-345-7371

Whitfield County:

8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 5

Whitfield County Health Department; 800 Professional Boulevard, Dalton

For more details, call 706-279-9600

Pickens County:

8 a.m. - 2 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 10

Pickens County Recreation & Parks Department; 1329 Camp Road, Jasper

For more details, call 706-253-2821

Fannin County:

8 a.m. - 3 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12

The Farmers Market; 811 Summit Street, Blue Ridge

For more details, call 706-632-3023

In this 2020 photograph, captured inside a clinical setting, a health care provider places a bandage on the injection site of a patient, who just received an influenza vaccine. The best way to prevent seasonal flu is to get vaccinated every year. Cen (CDC/ Robert Denty) Expand

To receive your shot, you must be 18 or older. You can remain in your car for the entirety of the process.

Organizers say this vaccine protects against four different strains of the flu, including two influenza A viruses and two influenza B viruses.

It's available for free for those covered by insurance like Medicare, Medicaid, Aetna, Anthem BlueCross BlueShield, United Healthcare, and others.

For those paying out of pocket, it's $25 for the regular vaccine, and $65 for the high-dose vaccine that supports aging immune systems for individuals aged 65 or older.

For additional details about the Drive-thru Flu Shot Clinics, you can contact your local county health department.

To learn more about influenza and flu protection, visit the CDC website.