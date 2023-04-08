Neighbors say flooding near Floyd, Bartow counties is worst they've seen in years

A flash flood warning is currently in effect for Floyd and Bartow counties. Residents who live near the county line say they are taken aback by water levels they're experiencing.

Rising water tore up the asphalt on a bridge along McClain Road Saturday afternoon. By the evening, the water receded showing the damage left behind.

Some neighbors tell FOX 5 the high waters almost covered their mailboxes at one point.

One woman claims her father and his dog were almost submerged in his truck. She said he and the pup escaped by swimming to safety,

"As long as we've lived here, we've never seen the water this high on these roads," the woman said. "There's farmland that's flooded, and cows that are trying to get to higher ground. It's been very traumatic for the people who live here."

Many of the people FOX 5 spoke with were in shock. They say it hasn't flooded like this in their area in years.

