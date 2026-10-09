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Florida woman's dog killed in Smyrna pit bull attack

By
FOX 5 Atlanta
Smyrna
Published October 9, 2026 7:00 PM EDT
Published October 9, 2026 7:00 PM EDT
Woman devastated after dog killed while visiting Atlanta
Woman devastated after dog killed while visiting Atlanta

Woman devastated after dog killed while visiting Atlanta

A Florida therapist visiting Metro Atlanta for her son's basketball game had her Chihuahua killed by a neighbor's pit bull at a Smyrna Airbnb.   

The Brief

    • A Florida woman visiting metro Atlanta for her son's basketball game lost her Chihuahua after a pit bull attacked the dog.
    • The fatal attack happened in a Smyrna cul-de-sac off Spring Road after the pit bull broke through a wooden fence panel.
    • Cobb County Animal Services issued two citations to the pit bull's caregiver, but the owner wants criminal charges filed.

SMYRNA, Ga. - A Florida woman is demanding stronger legal action after a neighbor's pit bull killed her dog during a trip to metro Atlanta. 

What we know:

Kori Lee, a Florida therapist, traveled to Metro Atlanta to watch her son's basketball game and rented an Airbnb. 

She brought her Chihuahua, BB, along for the trip.

While Lee was standing on the back deck of the rental home last Saturday, a neighbor's pit bull hit the wooden fence, knocked down a panel, and came into the yard. 

The dog attacked BB before Lee could pick her up.

What they're saying:

Lee said she rushed under the porch to try to save her dog.

"I went under the porch with them and I saw him lock into her," Lee said. "I grabbed his collar and we're screaming. I'm crying."

Lee called for help from the neighbor after seeing him through the missing fence panel, but BB died at the scene. "I didn't deserve to have that happen to me," Lee said. "My dog didn't deserve to have that happen to her."

What's next:

Smyrna Police responded to the scene and contacted Cobb County Animal Services. 

Animal control officers issued two citations to the caregiver in charge of the pit bull.

Cobb County Animal Services Director Steve Hammond said one citation was issued for failure to control the animal, while the second citation was for attacking or biting. 

The person cited must now appear before a judge in Smyrna to answer to the charges.

What we don't know:

It is unclear whether Smyrna Police will pursue additional criminal charges in the case. 

Lee is pushing for stronger action, stating that she fears for the children living on the cul-de-sac. 

The Source: The information in this story was gathered from FOX 5 reporter Aungelique Proctor, who interviewed pet owner Kori Lee and Cobb County Animal Services Director Steve Hammond. 

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