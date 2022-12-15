Sheriff: Florida woman caught with $70K worth of Ecstasy at Georgia traffic stop

article

A Florida driver is facing multiple charges after deputies say they caught her with multiple pounds of illegal drugs.

Officials say at around 5:37 a.m. Wednesday, a deputy with the Monroe County Sheriff's Officer noticed a Nissan Altima that they believed had a fraudulent temporary Florida license plate.

After confirming the tag was registered to another vehicle, the deputy stopped the driver, identified as Tampa resident Soleita Gamboa.

While speaking to Gamboa, officials say the deputy smelled marijuana coming from the car. A search revealed over 4.5 pounds of Ecstasy pills and marijuana.

In total, officials estimate the value of the drugs were around $70,000.

The deputy arrested Gamboa. She's now in custody at the Monroe County Jail charged with trafficking Ecstasy, possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, unlawful use of a license plate to conceal or misrepresent the identity, operating an unregistered vehicle, and window tint.