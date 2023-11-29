Expand / Collapse search

Florida corrections officer arrested after street-racing crash leaves 1 seriously hurt in Marion County: FHP

By Aurielle Eady
One driver is in serious condition after being thrown from his Chevrolet Corvette following an alleged street racing collision. According to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), it happened on Nov. 18, just after 8:40 a.m. on State Road 200. FHP Lt. Patrick Riordan said the photographs are alarming, even for someone accustomed to seeing crash scenes.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - An Ocala man is facing serious charges after leaving the scene of a crash with injuries following a street race in Marion County, the Florida Highway Patrol announced in a news release Wednesday. 

Jacob Carmack, 23, who is employed as a correctional officer with CoreCivic in Citrus County, was arrested Tuesday and booked into the Marion County jail on charges of reckless driving, leaving the scene of a crash with injuries and racing on highways, troopers said. 

Jacob-Carmack-2.jpg

Jacob Carmack (Photo via Marion County Sheriff's Office)

On Nov. 18, troopers said a Ford Mustang and a Chevrolet Corvette were street racing on State Road 200. FHP said they were speeding, making multiple lane changes, and driving recklessly.

Corvette-Crash-2.jpg

Photo shows debris of a damaged Corvette following a street-racing crash in Marion County (Photo via Florida Highway Patrol)

While in the area of SW 80th Street, the Corvette struck a Toyota Prius, before traveling off the road and crashing into a utility pole and a tree. The Prius remained in the median. 

Corvette-Crash.jpg

Closer view of the damaged Corvette involved in the street-racing crash that left one person injured (Photo via Florida Highway Patrol)

Photos shared by FHP show the Corvette was badly mangled following the collision. Its driver, a 38-year-old Ocala man, was seriously hurt after being ejected from the vehicle. 

Authorities said the driver of the Mustang – later identified as Carmack following investigative efforts and tips from the public – briefly parked and hid his car behind a local business parking lot. He then checked on the driver of the Corvette before leaving the scene, FHP said. 

The investigation remains active and ongoing. 

Editor's note: Initially, the Marion County Sheriff's Office did not provide Carmack's mugshot, citing a Florida law that protects the public records of law enforcement officers. After further review, however, MCSO released his photo because he is employed with a private agency that has contracted with the state or a county to manage a prison or jail, which is not entitled to exemption. 