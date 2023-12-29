Florida man intentionally hit deer with SUV for a social media video, officials say

A Florida man with a suspended license was arrested for running over a deer and posting the video of him doing it – on TikTok, according to deputies.

Clay Kinney, 27, was arrested on five counts of animal torment, one count of animal torture, and one count of a moving traffic violation, an affidavit shows.

On Dec. 28, a Seminole County Sheriff's Office detective was patrolling an area in Geneva after an investigation began into Kinney due to the TikTok video.

The detective spotted Kinney and conducted a traffic stop on his Blue Chevy Tahoe. Kinney admitted to not having a driver's license due to it being suspended.

When asked about the video he posted on TikTok, Kinney admitted to running over the deer in his Tahoe, arrest records show.

Kinney allegedly attempted to run over five deer but was only able to hit one deer with his car.

In 2021, Kinney had another wildlife run-in with law enforcement.

An officer responded to a car crash involving Kinney on Snow Hill Road in Geneva. When the officer arrived at the scene, he watched Kinney immediately walk toward his truck and release a fawn from a dog box, arrest records show.

Kinney told law enforcement that he parked on the side of the road and took the fawn before being rear-ended. He told officers he was going to take it home and release it on his 5-acre property.

The officer told Kinney that his story didn't make sense since the Little Big Econ State Forest is on both sides of Snow Hill Road.

He was arrested for possessing a baby fawn during the closed hunting season and later released on bond.

No other details about the incident have been released.