Florida man, 72, dies after going outside during Hurricane Ian to drain pool, deputies say

DELTONA, Fla. - A 72-year-old Deltona man drowned after officials say he went outside during Hurricane Ian to drain his pool.

Deputies responded to a home on Poinciana Lane near Lake Bethel around 1 a.m. after the victim’s wife reported he disappeared after heading outside. 

"While searching for him, deputies found his flashlight, then spotted the victim unresponsive in a canal behind the home," the Volusia County Sheriff's Office said in a news release. 

Several deputies pulled the victim from the water and performed CPR until paramedics arrived, but the victim could not be revived. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The investigation indicated that the victim was using a hose to drain the pool down a hill and into a 30-foot-wide canal, where a steep decline into the water was extremely soft and slippery due to the heavy rain. 

"The Sheriff’s Office sends its sincere condolences to the victim’s family."