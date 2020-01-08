Florida first responders deployed to Puerto Rico to provide recovery assistance

article

First responders from Florida have been deployed to Puerto Rico to provide assistance in the island's recovery efforts.

Miami Fire Rescue said on Tuesday morning that FEMA Florida Task Force 2 has deployed a 45-person team to Puerto Rico.

They said that the decision came at the request of the Governor of Puerto Rico.

The team is going to the island with a full cache of equipment to help the U.S. territory's recovery efforts.

Puerto Rico was jolted by strong earthquakes this week and more are expected to occur. On Monday, a 5.8 magnitude earthquake hit the island, unleashing small landslides, causing power outages and severely cracking some homes. It was one of the strongest quakes yet to hit the island. Then on Tuesday, a 6.4 magnitude earthquake hit Puerto Rico. At least one person has died, several have been injured, and many buildings are significantly damaged.

Aftershocks continue to rumble the island the USGS advises that you "drop, cover, and hold" to protect yourself during one.

