Florida charity will use your Christmas tree to make canes for veterans

A charity in Central Florida will take your Christmas trees and turn them into canes for veterans.

Matthew's Hope, a non-profit homeless outreach, will take your Christmas tree and create canes for veterans to receive for free.

"If you are looking to dispose of your real Christmas tree, Matthew’s Hope is collecting trees for Canes for Veterans," the charity wrote on Facebook. "Oscar creates canes from the trees and our Veterans receive them for free."

To donate your tree, you just have to drop it off at Matthew’s Hope Firm Foundation Preschool and Daycare located at 740 9th Street in Winter Garden. Specifically, you are to drop the tree on the right side of the building against the fence.

They ask that all lights, hooks, and ornaments are removed from the trees.

