Flood warning issued for Forsyth, Fulton counties

The flood warning issued for Forsyth and Fulton Counties remains in effect as officials caution drivers and residents, especially around Big Creek near Alpharetta.

Late Sunday evening, flooding near Cumming to Alpharetta and Roswell was measured at nearly 9 feet. Backyards off of Seale Drive and Gunter Court in Alpharetta had begun to flood as well. Authorities estimated the YMCA Campground off of Preston Ridge Road would eventually be under a foot of water.

The National Weather Service says the warning is in effect until early Tuesday morning, around 12:17 a.m.

