Clayton County man charged with brother's murder, police say

A Clayton County man is in custody charged with the murder of his brother during the shooting over the weekend.

Clayton County police tell FOX 5 that around 3:40 a.m. on Aug. 28, officers responded to a person shot call on the 600 block of Flint River Road in Riverdale.

At the scene, officers found 25-year-old Demond Snider dead from a gunshot.

Investigators say they quickly learned that Snider and his younger brother, 22-year-old Demontavious Snider, had gotten into a verbal and physical fight that ended with Demond being shot to death.

Police say Demontavious Snider fled before police arrived, but that he was taken into custody later.

Demontavious Snider is charged with malice murder, aggravated assault, and possession of a weapon during the commission of a crime.