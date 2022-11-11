Flight headed for Tampa diverted after passenger found with box cutter on board, officials say

article

A Frontier Airlines flight that was heading to Tampa was diverted after a passenger was found with box cutter on board, airline officials said.

The flight departed from Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport Friday evening and was heading for Tampa International Airport. Frontier Airlines said the plane was diverted to Atlanta after the box cutter was found in the passenger's possession.

The plane landed safely in Atlanta and the passenger was taken into custody by Atlanta law enforcement, according to officials with Frontier.

No passengers or crew members on board were injured, flight officials said. All passengers were deplaned and were provided with overnight hotel accommodations in Atlanta.

A new flight was scheduled for Saturday morning to transport passengers from Atlanta to Tampa, Frontier Airlines said.

On Saturday afternoon the TSA sent the following statement to FOX 13:

TSA takes its role in transportation security very seriously. The situation with the Frontier flight is under investigation with the US Attorney’s Office, as they are the lead federal agency in this matter. TSA has started an internal review of the incident by viewing CCTV, airport security checkpoint processes/operations and will continue to provide updates as they are available. TSA can confirm that blades are prohibited in the cabin, but allowed in checked luggage.