What to do if your flight gets canceled due to winter storms

The Brief You are entitled to a refund if your flight is canceled or significantly delayed this weekend – regardless of the reason – but only if you choose not to travel or accept travel credits, vouchers or other forms of compensation offered by the airline. If you want to rebook your flight, do it as soon as you learn your flight is delayed or canceled. Speed is your friend here.



Flight cancellations are likely this weekend as a massive winter storm is expected to cripple much of the U.S.

With more than 150 million people under a winter storm watch or warning, you may want to be proactive and not wait until the airline cancels your flight. Here’s what you can do:

What if my flight is canceled?

Big picture view:

If your flight is canceled, airlines will book you on another flight. Sometimes, they’ll partner with competing airlines to offer seats on other flights when the airline you’re flying with can’t accommodate.

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation , you are entitled to a refund if your flight is canceled or significantly delayed – regardless of the reason – but only if you choose not to travel or accept travel credits, vouchers or other forms of compensation offered by the airline.

If you want to rebook your flight, do it as soon as you learn your flight is delayed or canceled. Try re-booking it quickly online, with the app or at the kiosk. If the airline’s phone number is backlogged, try calling through the international number – according to The Points Guy. If that doesn’t work, then try a ticketing agent. Speed is your friend here.

What they're saying:

"I do advise to go on the app if you need to make a change," commercial pilot Kathleen Bangs told FOX Weather. "The key is don’t wait, as soon as you get on there, as soon as you can, try and either change that flight or see what you can do with the flight that was missed. If you decide, ‘Well, now I no longer want to travel,’ don’t just let that go. You want to jump on that and make that change."

Winter storm travel waivers

Dig deeper:

The following airlines are offering travel waivers ahead of this weekend’s winter storm. This allows passengers to rebook their flights without penalty.

American Airlines

Passengers with flights to, from or through certain airports between Jan. 23-25 may rebook without penalty. The tickets must have been purchased on or before Jan. 19 and all changes must be made by Jan. 25 for travel by Jan. 28. Details can be found on the American Airlines website .

Delta Air Lines

Passengers with flights to, from or through certain airports between Jan. 23-25 may rebook without penalty. New flights must be booked by Jan. 28 for travel no later than Jan. 28. More details can be found on Delta's website.

United Airlines

Passengers traveling to, from or through certain airports in Texas between Jan. 23-25 with a ticket purchased on or before Jan. 20 can reschedule their flight. The new flight must be on or before Jan. 29. More details can be found on United's website.

Spirit Airlines

Passengers traveling to, from or through certain airports between Jan. 23-25 can reschedule their flight. The new flight must be on or before Jan. 28. More details can be found on Spirit's website .

Southwest Airlines

Passengers traveling to, from or through certain airports between Jan. 23-26 can reschedule their flight. The new flight must be within 14 days of the original travel date. More details can be found on Southwest's website .

Will I get reimbursed for a hotel or food?

No. Airlines will not provide a hotel, food or other reimbursements if a delay or cancellation is due to weather, which is considered outside the airline's control.