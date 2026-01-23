Expand / Collapse search
Ice Storm Warning
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until MON 1:00 PM EST, Franklin County, Habersham County, Hart County, Elbert County, Stephens County, Rabun County
Ice Storm Warning
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Lumpkin County, Forsyth County, Banks County, White County, Hall County, Madison County, Jackson County, Dawson County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 7:00 AM EST until SUN 7:00 PM EST, Clay County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 6:00 AM CST until SUN 6:00 PM CST, Cleburne County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 1:00 PM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Spalding County, Cherokee County, South Fulton County, Barrow County, Jasper County, Oconee County, Putnam County, Paulding County, Clarke County, Morgan County, Coweta County, Newton County, Clayton County, Gwinnett County, Carroll County, North Fulton County, Pickens County, Cobb County, Butts County, Oglethorpe County, Greene County, Bartow County, Fayette County, Douglas County, Rockdale County, Polk County, Henry County, Walton County, Haralson County, DeKalb County
Winter Storm Watch
from SAT 1:00 AM EST until MON 10:00 AM EST, Union County, Murray County, Gilmer County, Catoosa County, Dade County, Chattooga County, Floyd County, Walker County, Towns County, Whitfield County, Fannin County, Gordon County

What to do if your flight gets canceled due to winter storms

By Heather Miller
Published  January 23, 2026 7:36am EST
FOX 5 Atlanta

The Brief

    • You are entitled to a refund if your flight is canceled or significantly delayed this weekend – regardless of the reason – but only if you choose not to travel or accept travel credits, vouchers or other forms of compensation offered by the airline.
    • If you want to rebook your flight, do it as soon as you learn your flight is delayed or canceled. Speed is your friend here.

Flight cancellations are likely this weekend as a massive winter storm is expected to cripple much of the U.S. 

With more than 150 million people under a winter storm watch or warning, you may want to be proactive and not wait until the airline cancels your flight. Here’s what you can do: 

What if my flight is canceled?

Big picture view:

If your flight is canceled, airlines will book you on another flight. Sometimes, they’ll partner with competing airlines to offer seats on other flights when the airline you’re flying with can’t accommodate. 

According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, you are entitled to a refund if your flight is canceled or significantly delayed – regardless of the reason – but only if you choose not to travel or accept travel credits, vouchers or other forms of compensation offered by the airline. 

If you want to rebook your flight, do it as soon as you learn your flight is delayed or canceled. Try re-booking it quickly online, with the app or at the kiosk. If the airline’s phone number is backlogged, try calling through the international number – according to The Points Guy. If that doesn’t work, then try a ticketing agent. Speed is your friend here.

What they're saying:

"I do advise to go on the app if you need to make a change," commercial pilot Kathleen Bangs told FOX Weather. "The key is don’t wait, as soon as you get on there, as soon as you can, try and either change that flight or see what you can do with the flight that was missed. If you decide, ‘Well, now I no longer want to travel,’ don’t just let that go. You want to jump on that and make that change."

RELATED: Your pre-snow (or ice) storm shopping list

Winter storm travel waivers

Dig deeper:

The following airlines are offering travel waivers ahead of this weekend’s winter storm. This allows passengers to rebook their flights without penalty.

American Airlines

Passengers with flights to, from or through certain airports between Jan. 23-25 may rebook without penalty. The tickets must have been purchased on or before Jan. 19 and all changes must be made by Jan. 25 for travel by Jan. 28. Details can be found on the American Airlines website.

Delta Air Lines

Passengers with flights to, from or through certain airports between Jan. 23-25 may rebook without penalty. New flights must be booked by Jan. 28 for travel no later than Jan. 28. More details can be found on Delta's website.

United Airlines

Passengers traveling to, from or through certain airports in Texas between Jan. 23-25 with a ticket purchased on or before Jan. 20 can reschedule their flight. The new flight must be on or before Jan. 29. More details can be found on United's website.

Spirit Airlines

Passengers traveling to, from or through certain airports between Jan. 23-25 can reschedule their flight. The new flight must be on or before Jan. 28. More details can be found on Spirit's website.

Southwest Airlines

Passengers traveling to, from or through certain airports between Jan. 23-26 can reschedule their flight. The new flight must be within 14 days of the original travel date. More details can be found on Southwest's website.

Will I get reimbursed for a hotel or food?

No. Airlines will not provide a hotel, food or other reimbursements if a delay or cancellation is due to weather, which is considered outside the airline's control.

The Source: This article includes information from the U.S. Department of Transportation, FOX Weather, various U.S. airline websites and previous FOX Local reporting. FOX’s Steven Ardary contributed.

