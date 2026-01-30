Expand / Collapse search
A first look inside the super-romantic Cupid’s Cove in Midtown Atlanta

Published  January 30, 2026 9:23am EST
Paul visits Cupid's Cove at Alta Toro

Many Atlanta restaurants are gearing up for Valentine's Day and Good Day Atlanta's Paul MIlliken visits Cupid's Cove at Alta Toro. 

The Brief

    • This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got an exclusive first look inside Cupid’s Cove, the Valentine pop-up experience at popular Midtown restaurant AltaToro.
    • Running through March 1st, Cupid’s Cove takes over AltaToro’s covered patio and turns it into an intimate and romantic space covered with flowers, neon, and Valentine’s Day-themed decor.
    • Because AltaToro is used to bringing the heat, Cupid’s Cove will also present live fire shows on Friday and Saturday nights!

ATLANTA, Ga. - The great Sam Cooke once crooned about Cupid’s powerful arrow of love — but little did listeners know that the arrow was aimed straight for Atlanta.

This morning on Good Day Atlanta, we got an exclusive first look inside Cupid’s Cove, the Valentine's Day-themed pop-up experience at popular Midtown restaurant AltaToro. Opening today and running through March 1st, Cupid’s Cove takes over AltaToro’s covered patio and turns it into an intimate and romantic space covered with flowers, neon, and Valentine’s Day-themed decor. And because AltaToro is used to bringing the heat, Cupid’s Cove will also present live fire shows on Friday and Saturday nights!

Now, we know what you’re thinking: the gorgeous atmosphere is great, but what about the food and drinks? Well, we’re big fans of AltaToro around here (remember when we covered the restaurant’s opening back in June 2023?), so we were excited to learn the full menu is available in Cupid’s Cove. That menu includes tapas, ceviches, salads, and Latin-inspired entrees including Salmon a la Plancha and Paella de la Tierra. AltaToro owner Ayman Kamel says there’s also a list of special holiday-themed craft cocktails perfect for toasting to the loved ones in your life, both romantic and otherwise!

Reservations are strongly recommended to visit Cupid’s Cove, and may be made by clicking here. AltaToro is located at 33 Peachtree Place in Midtown — click here for more information on the restaurant.

The Source: Information for this story comes from press materials provided by K5 Hospitality and original reporting by Good Day Atlanta's Paul Milliken.


 

