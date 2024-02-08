First EMS-focused station opens in city of Atlanta

It's the first of its kind in the city of Atlanta.

Mayor Andre Dickens cut the ribbon for the city's first EMS-focused station Thursday afternoon.

The city says with its opening, it will shorten response times. "Seconds do matter in any call but especially emergency medical calls. The goal is if we can get to you sooner, which means we are closer to you in proximity, then we can assess what's going on, we can put you in the back if necessary and transport you if we need to," said Fire Chief Rod Smith.

According to Chief Smith, the majority of the department's calls are for EMS services. So, with the opening of the first EMS focused station, they say they hope to better serve the community in Southwest Atlanta.

"This is a first. This station is number one in the city of Atlanta," said Councilmember Marci Collier Overstreet Thursday afternoon.

Chief Smith says the area where the station is located off Campbellton Road needs the services.

"What we have is a large group of aging citizens on the southwest side of Atlanta. So it gives us an opportunity to get to them quickly with smaller vehicles having the ability to transport them to the hospital if necessary and provide advanced care intervention as needed."

The station's opening comes months after reports of fire equipment problems, including shortages and some equipment not functioning properly.

"This has nothing to do with the equipment issues. This is a specialized station dedicated to EMS services in the city of Atlanta. The mayor has been very supportive in addressing our fleet needs to the point of we've had 20 million dollars of capital purchases and we have well over 20 pieces of equipment that have been ordered and we are waiting for its arrival," said Chief Smith.

On Friday afternoon, there will be another ribbon cutting. It will be for Fire Station 26 which Chief Smith says will replace Fire Station 31 off Fairburn Road.