First babies of 2020 born in metro Atlanta

A few metro Atlanta families are a little bit bigger after they said hello to their new babies – the first babies of the new decade.

Luke Robins was the baby born at WellStar Kennestone Hospital in the new decade.

In Kennesaw, Ryan Robins and Amanda Hall welcomed baby Luke into the world at 12:44 a.m. on Jan. 1. Luke was the first baby born in this decade at WellStar Kennestone Hospital.

Weighing 6 pounds and 15.2 ounces, Luke will also be the first baby to receive a packet of books as part of the hospital's "Legacy of Love and Learning" initiative.

In Atlanta, Mattie and Christopher James welcomed their new son Christian Melokhule James at WellStar Atlanta Medical Center at 1:55 a.m. Little Christian was born 6 pounds 9 ounces.

Christian Melokhule James was born in Atlanta at 1:55 a.m. (WellStar Health System)

Emory University Hospital Midtown welcomed their first child of the decade just two minutes after the clock struck midnight. The hospital has not yet released the name of the newborn or its parents but will do so later today.

Please join us in celebrating the new year with these bundles of joy.