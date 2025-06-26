Expand / Collapse search

Firehouse Subs heats up Georgia with 'Name of the Day' summer promotion

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  June 26, 2025 4:45pm EDT
The Brief

    • Firehouse Subs is offering a "Name of the Day" promotion in Georgia, providing 50% off a sub with purchase for customers whose first name matches the daily selection, valid in-store, online, or via the app.
    • The promotion runs from June 23 to June 30, 2025, with 96 locations across Georgia, allowing many residents to participate.
    • Customers can redeem the offer by checking daily social media posts for the featured name, bringing valid ID, making a qualifying purchase, and applying the discount online or in-app before June 30.

ATLANTA -  Firehouse Subs is heating up summer with its popular "Name of the Day" promotion, offering Georgians a chance to enjoy discounted meals. Running through June 30, customers whose first name matches the daily selection can receive 50 percent off a sub with purchase at participating locations.

What we know:

The campaign, which began on June 23, will continue through June 30, 2025, according to online deal trackers. Firehouse Subs has confirmed that the offer is valid in-store, online, or via its mobile app.

With 96 locations across Georgia as of May 2023, Firehouse Subs represents about 8 percent of its U.S. footprint, providing ample opportunity for residents to participate in the promotion.

What you can do:

To take advantage of the deal, customers should follow these steps:

  1. Watch daily social media posts: Each morning, Firehouse Subs reveals the day's featured first name or letter on its verified Facebook, Instagram, and X accounts.
  2. Check your local store: With nearly 100 locations statewide, it's likely there's one nearby.
  3. Bring valid ID: To redeem in-store, customers must show photo ID with their first name matching the day's pick.
  4. Make a qualifying purchase: The deal typically applies to one sub per customer with an accompanying drink or combo.
  5. Order online or in-app: If your name matches, the 50 percent discount can be applied under "Offers." Registration is required for app or online redemption.
  6. Redeem before June 30: The promotion ends that day, so don't wait.

Why you should care:

The promotion taps into the fun of seeing your name featured, and with strong Georgia coverage, it's achievable. Best of all, it's an official offer from the Jacksonville-based chain, founded by former firefighters in 1994 and now part of Restaurant Brands International, not a scam.

What's next:

If your name appears between now and June 30 and there's a Firehouse Subs nearby, you're in for a delicious deal. Follow their verified social channels each morning, swing by with ID, enjoy the half-price sub — and don't forget the deadline.

The Source: Firehouse Subs is the source for this article.

