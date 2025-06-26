Firehouse Subs heats up Georgia with 'Name of the Day' summer promotion
ATLANTA - Firehouse Subs is heating up summer with its popular "Name of the Day" promotion, offering Georgians a chance to enjoy discounted meals. Running through June 30, customers whose first name matches the daily selection can receive 50 percent off a sub with purchase at participating locations.
What we know:
The campaign, which began on June 23, will continue through June 30, 2025, according to online deal trackers. Firehouse Subs has confirmed that the offer is valid in-store, online, or via its mobile app.
With 96 locations across Georgia as of May 2023, Firehouse Subs represents about 8 percent of its U.S. footprint, providing ample opportunity for residents to participate in the promotion.
What you can do:
To take advantage of the deal, customers should follow these steps:
- Watch daily social media posts: Each morning, Firehouse Subs reveals the day's featured first name or letter on its verified Facebook, Instagram, and X accounts.
- Check your local store: With nearly 100 locations statewide, it's likely there's one nearby.
- Bring valid ID: To redeem in-store, customers must show photo ID with their first name matching the day's pick.
- Make a qualifying purchase: The deal typically applies to one sub per customer with an accompanying drink or combo.
- Order online or in-app: If your name matches, the 50 percent discount can be applied under "Offers." Registration is required for app or online redemption.
- Redeem before June 30: The promotion ends that day, so don't wait.
Why you should care:
The promotion taps into the fun of seeing your name featured, and with strong Georgia coverage, it's achievable. Best of all, it's an official offer from the Jacksonville-based chain, founded by former firefighters in 1994 and now part of Restaurant Brands International, not a scam.
What's next:
If your name appears between now and June 30 and there's a Firehouse Subs nearby, you're in for a delicious deal. Follow their verified social channels each morning, swing by with ID, enjoy the half-price sub — and don't forget the deadline.
The Source: Firehouse Subs is the source for this article.