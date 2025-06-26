Firehouse Subs heats up Georgia with 'Name of the Day' summer promotion

The Brief Firehouse Subs is offering a "Name of the Day" promotion in Georgia, providing 50% off a sub with purchase for customers whose first name matches the daily selection, valid in-store, online, or via the app. The promotion runs from June 23 to June 30, 2025, with 96 locations across Georgia, allowing many residents to participate. Customers can redeem the offer by checking daily social media posts for the featured name, bringing valid ID, making a qualifying purchase, and applying the discount online or in-app before June 30.



Firehouse Subs is heating up summer with its popular "Name of the Day" promotion, offering Georgians a chance to enjoy discounted meals. Running through June 30, customers whose first name matches the daily selection can receive 50 percent off a sub with purchase at participating locations.

What we know:

The campaign, which began on June 23, will continue through June 30, 2025, according to online deal trackers. Firehouse Subs has confirmed that the offer is valid in-store, online, or via its mobile app.

With 96 locations across Georgia as of May 2023, Firehouse Subs represents about 8 percent of its U.S. footprint, providing ample opportunity for residents to participate in the promotion.

What you can do:

To take advantage of the deal, customers should follow these steps:

Each morning, Firehouse Subs reveals the day's featured first name or letter on its verified Facebook Instagram , and X accounts Check your local store: With nearly 100 locations statewide, it's likely there's one nearby. Bring valid ID: To redeem in-store, customers must show photo ID with their first name matching the day's pick. Make a qualifying purchase: The deal typically applies to one sub per customer with an accompanying drink or combo. Order online or in-app: If your name matches, the 50 percent discount can be applied under "Offers." Registration is required for app or online redemption. Redeem before June 30: The promotion ends that day, so don't wait.

Why you should care:

The promotion taps into the fun of seeing your name featured, and with strong Georgia coverage, it's achievable. Best of all, it's an official offer from the Jacksonville-based chain, founded by former firefighters in 1994 and now part of Restaurant Brands International, not a scam.

What's next:

If your name appears between now and June 30 and there's a Firehouse Subs nearby, you're in for a delicious deal. Follow their verified social channels each morning, swing by with ID, enjoy the half-price sub — and don't forget the deadline.