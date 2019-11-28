Firefighters: Thanksgiving is no. 1 day for kitchen fires
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - Thanksgiving is the number one day for kitchen fires and it was no different in DeKalb County. Firefighters responded to a morning kitchen fire just before noon.
It happened at a home on John Wesley Court. DeKalb County firefighters arrived to find smoke and flames li home. Rescue workers had to cut burglar bars to allow for a safe exit.
Firefighters remind everyone to practice safe cooking habits this holiday season.
No one was injured in the fire.
