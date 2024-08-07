Firefighters spend hours battling College Park chemical fire

Multiple agencies battled a large fire at a College Park chemical plant on Wednesday.

The blaze broke out at the Alchemix Plant located along West Point Avenue.

According to College Park acting Fire Chief Sterling Jones, the fire was raging inside when the initial crews arrived at the scene.

Crews from neighboring fire departments were also called to assist at the scene. Crews had to use foam to fully extinguish the blaze because the chemicals reacted to water and air.

After several hours, the fire was brought under control.

The cause remains under investigation.

No injuries were reported.