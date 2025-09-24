Residents escape apartment complex fire in Carroll County

The Brief Fire breaks out on Hays Mill Road near Maple Street Crews worked to contain blaze at apartment complex No word yet on cause of fire



Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Carroll County on Wednesday morning.

What we know:

The blaze broke out early Wednesday morning at the Soma Apartments on Hays Mill Road, off Maple Street. Multiple residents were evacuated from their homes.

The fire was out as of 6 a.m., but it was still a very active scene with firefighters checking for hot spots and knocking down debris. They were expected to be there for a few more hours.

Soma Apartments fire. Courtesy of Kailey

What we don't know:

Authorities have not yet released details about the cause of the fire. They did tell FOX 5 Atlanta that no major injuries had been reported as of 6:30 a.m. However, some residents may have minor injuries as a result of jumping from windows. A final report is not yet available.

This is a breaking news situation. Check back for updates.