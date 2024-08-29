Firefighters respond to house fire on Evergreen Drive in Barrow County

Image 1 of 3 ▼

This morning at approximately 6:20 a.m., Barrow County emergency crews were dispatched to a residential fire on Evergreen Drive in unincorporated Barrow County.

Upon arrival, firefighters encountered heavy flames at the back of the home and smoke throughout the interior. The fire was swiftly knocked down, and hot spots were extinguished.

The occupants of the home were alerted by functioning smoke alarms and safely evacuated before crews arrived. Their quick actions, including shutting doors to contain the fire, played a crucial role in preventing the fire from spreading further and protecting both themselves and the responding firefighters, according to Barrow County Fire Department.

Officials emphasized the importance of fire safety measures, noting that closing doors behind you during an evacuation can significantly reduce the danger and complexity of a fire response. They also encouraged residents in unincorporated Barrow County to request assistance with smoke alarm installation through the county's website if needed.