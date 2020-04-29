Firefighters rescue 2 from DeKalb County home trapped by fallen tree

Firefighters pulled two people from a DeKalb County home after a tree fell onto the structure Wednesday evening.

It happened at a home along Beech Drive near Avondale Estates. DeKalb County firefighters said they were called out to the home after strong winds took down the tree.

A large tree fell on a DeKalb County home on April 29, 2020 trapping two people. (FOX 5)

The tree also took down nearby power lines.

Crews worked well into the night clearing this scene and several other trees down in the neighborhood, but no major damage was immediately reported.

No one was injured.

The FOX 5 Storm Team says a strong storm was moving through the area at the time. There were also reports of trees down and some damage from Avondale Stadium east towards U.S. Highway 278.

Firefighters rescue two people from a DeKalb County home after a tree fell on it on April 29, 2020. (FOX 5)

No word on the extent of damage to the home.

Georgia Power said they had a little less than 300 customers without power in the area because of the downed trees. The utility also reported less than 700 customers were without power in the area surrounding South Columbia Drive including portions of the Winnona Park neighborhood and Avondale Estates.

A large tree that fell onto a DeKalb County home also took down power lines on April 29, 2020 (FOX 5)

In all, less than 1,000 customers were without power in that area of DeKalb County as crews worked to clear trees and restore power.

Officials believe a microburst hit the area. It was not immediately clear if the National Weather Service would be surveying the area to confirm.