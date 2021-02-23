Firefighters work to control massive blaze in Lithonia

DeKalb County firefighters are on the scene of a massive blaze at townhomes off of N Stone Mountain Lithonia Road.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the scene just after 5 p.m. and spotted the blaze near the intersection of Wells Circle.

Firefighters battle blaze on N Stone Mountain Lithonia Road in DeKalb County (SKYFOX 5)

According to officials, no injuries have yet to be reported.

Firefighters battle blaze on N Stone Mountain Lithonia Road in DeKalb County (SKYFOX 5)

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@foxtv.com.