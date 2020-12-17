Firefighters help Santa spread Christmas cheer to Chattanooga Children's Hospital

Firefighters in Chattanooga, Tennessee, helped Santa Claus bring Christmas cheer to patients at the Children’s Hospital at Erlanger on Wednesday, December 16.

Firefighters used a service ladder to hoist Santa Claus up to the upper floors of the hospital as he gave Christmas greetings to young patients inside.

Santa was also able to talk to the children over the phone.

“One of the children asked Santa for ‘lots of Christmas cheer’ this year. So nice. We wish all of the staff and patients a very Merry Christmas,” the fire department said.