Expand / Collapse search
Extreme Cold Watch
from SAT 12:00 AM CST until SUN 12:00 PM CST, Randolph County, Cleburne County
4
Extreme Cold Watch
from SAT 7:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST, Walton County, Hall County, Cherokee County, North Fulton County, DeKalb County, Murray County, Catoosa County, Coweta County, Dawson County, Barrow County, Oconee County, Fayette County, Fannin County, Troup County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, South Fulton County, Towns County, Dade County, Upson County, Heard County, Whitfield County, Jasper County, Meriwether County, Lumpkin County, Butts County, Union County, Oglethorpe County, Lamar County, Carroll County, Walker County, Madison County, Polk County, Gwinnett County, Putnam County, Spalding County, Pickens County, Bartow County, Floyd County, Paulding County, White County, Rockdale County, Gilmer County, Jackson County, Pike County, Douglas County, Gordon County, Cobb County, Haralson County, Chattooga County, Clarke County, Banks County, Forsyth County, Henry County, Clayton County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 4:00 PM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Habersham County, Stephens County, Hart County, Rabun County, Elbert County, Franklin County
Winter Storm Watch
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Lumpkin County, Towns County, Oglethorpe County, Union County, Jackson County, Banks County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Madison County, Greene County, White County, Hall County

Firefighters called to 2 house fires in Atlanta early Thursday

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  January 29, 2026 10:34am EST
Atlanta
FOX 5 Atlanta
Atlanta fire crews respond to 2 house fires Thursday

Atlanta fire crews respond to 2 house fires Thursday

Atlanta firefighters responded to two house fires on Thursday morning. One was on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard and the other was on Herring Road in SW Atlanta. 

The Brief

    • Crews battled separate house fires in northwest and southwest Atlanta.
    • No one was inside either home, and no injuries were reported.
    • Investigators are working to determine what caused both fires.

ATLANTA - Fire crews responded to two separate overnight house fires in different parts of Atlanta, with officials confirming no injuries in either incident.

What we know:

In northwest Atlanta, firefighters were called early in the morning to a two-story home on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. Crews found heavy fire and smoke when they arrived but determined no one was inside the house at the time. Fire officials say the blaze was brought under control, and the cause remains under investigation.

A second fire broke out overnight in southwest Atlanta. Crews were dispatched around 3 a.m. to a home on Herring Road, where they encountered heavy smoke and fire, including flames in the attic. 

What we don't know:

No injuries were reported in that fire either, and investigators are now working to determine what sparked the blaze.

The Source

  • Atlanta fire department provided information for both fires. FOX 5 Atlanta crews also responded to each. 

AtlantaNews