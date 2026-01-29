Firefighters called to 2 house fires in Atlanta early Thursday

The Brief Crews battled separate house fires in northwest and southwest Atlanta. No one was inside either home, and no injuries were reported. Investigators are working to determine what caused both fires.



Fire crews responded to two separate overnight house fires in different parts of Atlanta, with officials confirming no injuries in either incident.

What we know:

In northwest Atlanta, firefighters were called early in the morning to a two-story home on Joseph E. Boone Boulevard. Crews found heavy fire and smoke when they arrived but determined no one was inside the house at the time. Fire officials say the blaze was brought under control, and the cause remains under investigation.

A second fire broke out overnight in southwest Atlanta. Crews were dispatched around 3 a.m. to a home on Herring Road, where they encountered heavy smoke and fire, including flames in the attic.

What we don't know:

No injuries were reported in that fire either, and investigators are now working to determine what sparked the blaze.