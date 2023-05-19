Expand / Collapse search

Fire destroys large house in Lawrenceville on Friday morning

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 12:01PM
News
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

House fire in Lawrenceville

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Gwinnett County firefighters battled a "large house fire" on Lebanon Road NW near Duluth Highway in Lawrenceville on Friday morning.

According to Gwinnett County's fire department, the fire destroyed the empty, 15,000-square-foot home. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported and the cause is unclear. 

Image 1 of 7

Lawrenceville house fire

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.

MAP OF THE AREA