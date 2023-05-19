Fire destroys large house in Lawrenceville on Friday morning

article

Gwinnett County firefighters battled a "large house fire" on Lebanon Road NW near Duluth Highway in Lawrenceville on Friday morning.

According to Gwinnett County's fire department, the fire destroyed the empty, 15,000-square-foot home. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. No injuries were reported and the cause is unclear.

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Lawrenceville house fire

