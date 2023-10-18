Firefighters respond to apartment complex fire in Cobb County

article

Firefighters responded to a large fire at an apartment complex in Marietta early Wednesday afternoon.

The apartment complex is located on Franklin Gateway.

It appears that one building has been destroyed. The number of units is unknown.

It is also unknown how the fire started or if anyone has been injured.

