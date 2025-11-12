Firefighters battle wind, cold to contain Yellow Creek house fire

Image 1 of 11 ▼ Firefighters work to extinguish a blaze that damaged a single-wide manufactured home on Mimi Lane near the Yellow Creek community in Pickens County on Monday, Nov. 11, 2025. (Pickens County Fire and Rescue)

Firefighters battled cold, windy conditions to put out a blaze that tore through a manufactured home in the Yellow Creek community Monday afternoon.

What we know:

Pickens County Fire and Rescue said crews were called around 2:50 p.m. to Mimi Lane off Partain Road, where they found a single-wide home fully involved in flames. Yellow Creek Fire was first on the scene and quickly began working to knock down the fire.

Officials said the homeowner was not home when the blaze broke out.

Crews from Pickens Fire, Yellow Creek Fire, and Big Canoe Fire remained at the scene for several hours to make sure the flames were fully out.

Later that evening, firefighters returned to douse several hot spots that reignited due to high winds.

No civilians were hurt, though one firefighter suffered a minor injury.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

The extent of the firefighter's injuries was not released.