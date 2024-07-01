Expand / Collapse search

Firefighters respond to massive fire at Bankhead area apartments

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published  July 1, 2024 7:02am EDT
Massive apartment fire on Neal Place NW

Firefighters are battling a massive apartment fire on Neal Place NW in Atlanta. Breaking news.

ATLANTA - Firefighters responded to a massive fire at an apartment building on Neal Place NW in the Bankhead area on Monday morning.

SkyFOX 5 flew over the scene and could see heavy flames, smoke and multiple firefighters.

The apartment building was vacant at the time of the fire, according to the fire department.

They also said that the fire started on the second floor. 

At this time, it is unknown what started the fire or if there are any injuries.