Firefighters battle blaze at Acworth auto parts store

article

An Acworth area auto parts store has been deemed a total loss after an early morning fire, officials said.

It happened just before 4:30 a.m. Thursdays at the NAPA Auto Parts at 6065 Highway 92 in Acworth.

FLORIDA WOMAN, GEORGIA MAN FLY 12-YEAR-OLD TEXAS GIRL OUT OF STATE FOR SEX, POLICE SAY

(Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services )

The Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services said when firefighters arrived, flames were shooting through the roof.

The fire department shared some photos of firefighters battling the blaze well into the morning.

(Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services )

Cherokee County Fire Investigator Cheri Collett said the fire caused extensive damage to the structure and is being considered a total loss.

No one was injured.

The fire remains under investigation.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE

Advertisement

_____