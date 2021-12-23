Firefighters battle blaze at Acworth auto parts store
ACWORTH, Ga. - An Acworth area auto parts store has been deemed a total loss after an early morning fire, officials said.
It happened just before 4:30 a.m. Thursdays at the NAPA Auto Parts at 6065 Highway 92 in Acworth.
(Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services )
The Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services said when firefighters arrived, flames were shooting through the roof.
The fire department shared some photos of firefighters battling the blaze well into the morning.
(Cherokee County Fire & Emergency Services )
Cherokee County Fire Investigator Cheri Collett said the fire caused extensive damage to the structure and is being considered a total loss.
No one was injured.
The fire remains under investigation.
_____