Firefighters rescue man who fell into DeKalb County creek

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 6:19AM
DeKalb County
FOX 5 Atlanta

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County rescue crews quickly jumped into action early Thursday morning to save a man from drowning.

The rescue happened around 4:30 a.m. on the 4000 block of Pleasantdale Road in Doraville.

Crews braved the cold water to rescue the man, who officials say was unhoused and had fallen into the creek.

FOX 5 cameras saw paramedics move the man into a waiting ambulance and transport him to a nearby hospital.

Officials have not given an update on the man's condition. 