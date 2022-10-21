Firefighter injured rescuing dogs from DeKalb County house fire

An early morning fire in DeKalb County caused severe damage to a home and injured a responding firefighter.

Officials say the fire broke out shortly before 4:45 a.m. Friday at a brick home on the 4100 block of Liffey Lane.

Crews arriving at the scene found the home ablaze. They were able to successfully put out the flames, but not before the fire caused major damage to the home.

The five residents were able to get out unharmed. They're currently being assisted by the Red Cross.

According to DeKalb County Fire, a firefighter was injured while rescuing multiple dogs that were in the home. He was able to get three dogs out safely. One dog died in the blaze.

The firefighter is being treated at the scene and is expected to be OK.

Investigators say they believe the fire started at the center of the home. The cause is still under investigation.