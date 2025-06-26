Reports of 'fireball' seen falling from sky over Southeast, officials investigating

Officials across the Southeast say they are investigating reports of a "fireball" seen in the sky around the area.

What we know:

Officials with the National Weather Service said that they had received many reports of a loud boom, shaking and rumbling from residents across the metro Atlanta area around 12:15 p.m.

While officials said that the seismic activity seemed not to point to an earthquake.

An official in Rockdale County, Georgia shared a video of what appeared to be a steak of fire falling from the sky. Officials believe it may be a meteor or other space debris.

A photo of the fireball seen in the sky across metro Atlanta. (Credit: Garrett Thirft)

FOX Weather reports that the American Meteor Society website received over 100 reports of a possible fireball.

The National Weather Service in Charleston said that its satellite-based lightning detection showed a streak in the sky over the NC/VA border, close to Gasburg, Virginia.

WHNS reports that officials in Anderson County, South Carolina are looking for a possible crash site in the Upstate region of the state.

The South Carolina news source said reports have been made in Spartanburg County, Greenville County and Anderson County.

What we don't know:

The exact nature of the falling object and where it landed is not known at this time.

What you can do:

This story is breaking. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.