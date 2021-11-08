Firearms manufacturing Remington moving global headquarters to Georgia

article

America's oldest manufacturer of firearms is heading to Georgia.

Gov. Brian Kemp announced Monday that Remington Firearms will relocate its global headquarters and open a new manufacturing operation and research and development center in LaGrange.

Over a five-year period, officials estimate the company will invest $100 million into Georgia and create 856 jobs.

"Georgia's firearms industry is responsible for thousands of jobs and millions of dollars of investment in our communities," said Governor Kemp. "I am a proud owner of some of Remington's first-class product, and now, I am excited to welcome them to their new home in the Peach State. As yet another big manufacturing win for our state, I look forward to seeing the oldest firearms manufacturer in America thrive in Georgia's pro-business environment."

The company, which was founded in 1816 and is one of the largest producers of rifles and shotguns globally, will also manufacture multiple products in Georgia as part of the move.

"We are very excited to come to Georgia, a state that not only welcomes business but enthusiastically supports and welcomes companies in the firearms industry," said RemArms CEO Ken D’Arcy. "Between the support we’ve received from the state and from Scott Malone and Kelley Bush of the City of LaGrange Economic Development Authority, we cannot wait to expand our company in Georgia. Everyone involved in this process has shown how important business is to the state and how welcoming they are to all business, including the firearms industry."

The company will be hiring for jobs in production, operations, engineering, management, HR, finance, and administration.

For more information and to see job opportunities, visit the company's website.

