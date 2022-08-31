Fire shuts down I-285 south in Fulton County, officials say

The Georgia Department of Transportation said all southbound lanes on Interstate 285 in Fulton County were closed due to a fire.

The fire was reported at around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. At around 12:21 p.m. lanes on I-285 south were still shut down past Camp Creek Parkway.

GDOT did not explain what caused the fire and estimated lanes to re-open by 1 p.m.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.



