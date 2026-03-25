Fire reported at Rome senior living facility, residents evacuated
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FLOYD COUNTY, Ga. - A fire at a senior living facility in Rome has been contained, and no injuries have been reported, officials said.
What we know:
The fire broke out at Winthrop Senior Living on Highway 411 Southeast. Authorities said the damage appears to be minor.
About 50 residents are being evacuated from the facility as a precaution. Officials are working with staff to relocate residents, and a temporary shelter has been set up.
What we don't know:
Officials have not said what caused the fire.