
Fire marshals investigating cause of fatal Troup County fire

By Jameson Moyer
Published  January 26, 2026 2:30pm EST
Troup County
The Brief

    • Fire marshals are investigating the cause of a deadly Troup County fire.
    • The fire erupted at a mobile home on Shoemaker Road. 
    • Rescuers found a man deceased inside the burning home. 

TROUP COUNTY, Ga. - Fire marshals are investigating a deadly house fire that happened in Troup County over the weekend, officials said. 

What we know:

Crews responded to the home in the 700 block of Shoemaker Road on Jan. 24 after receiving a 911 call regarding a residential fire, according to the Troup County Fire Department.

When they arrived, the home was in flames, and a family member told first responders that a man was inside.

Rescuers searched the home and found the man dead inside.

The Troup County Fire Marshal’s Office, Troup County Sheriff's Office and the Georgia State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the fire. 

What we don't know:

Investigators are still working to determine the cause of the fire. The identity of the deceased man has not been publicly released.

It is still unclear whether anyone will be charged in connection with the fire. 

The Source: Information in this report comes from a Troup County Fire Department release. 

