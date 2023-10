Image 1 of 4 ▼

Firefighters responded to a fire in a townhome in DeKalb County early Tuesday morning.

It happened in the 1100 block of Village Mainstreet in Stone Mountain just before 5 a.m.

The fire department says that the fire heavily damaged four units in the building and four people have been displaced.

No injuries were reported.

The fire department is now trying to figure out what started the fire.