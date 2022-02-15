Fire in Chattahoochee National Forest grows to 184 acres

The fire in the Chattahoochee National Forest in White County is about 50% contained on Monday.

The US Forest service said about 184 acres off of Highway 356 northeast of Unicoi State Park has been consumed by fire.

Crews worked throughout the night and said they made good progress on containment lines. Crews spent Monday improving and holding those lines.

There were no evacuations or road closures, but Smith Creek Trail was closed to hikers.

Low humidity and high winds continued to hamper firefighting efforts. Those winds are expected to die down on Tuesday and humidity will rise a bit.

About 50 people with the Chattahoochee-Oconee National Forests and Georgia Forestry Commission are battling the blaze.

